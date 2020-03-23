Whitehall sets city-wide curfew in addition to stay-at-home order

WHITEHALL, Ohio (WCMH) — The City of Whitehall has announced Monday it is enacting a city-wide curfew in addition to the state’s stay-at-home order.

“In addition to the Stay at Home Order, Mayor Maggard has established a community-wide curfew which also stipulates that there shall be no unnecessary outdoor activities between the hours of 12 a.m. (midnight) and 6 a.m,” the city said in a statement.

Whitehall says it will increase community patrolling in response to the stay-at-home order and curfew.