White House chief of staff Meadows has coronavirus

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows speaks to reporters at the Capitol, Thursday, July 23, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

WASHINGTON (Reuters) — White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been diagnosed with COVID-19, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters on Friday.

It was not immediately clear when or how he was infected.

Another top campaign aide, Nick Trainer, has also tested positive for the virus, according to the source.

Meadows, Trump’s top adviser and a former North Carolina lawmaker, regularly accompanied U.S. President Donald Trump on the final frenzied days of the campaign rallies leading up to the presidential election on Tuesday.

Meadows, who was at a White House election night party attended by dozens of Trump loyalists, is the latest official within Trump’s close circle to have contracted COVID-19.

Trump has regularly downplayed the severity of the virus, which has surged in recent weeks and is poised to continue into the winter.

The president was briefly hospitalized at the time after he was infected with the virus. His wife and son Barron also tested positive for the coronavirus in October.

This is a developing story.