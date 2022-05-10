COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The entire state is in the green, or low, on the Centers for Disease Control’s COVID-19 Community Levels map, but Columbus Public Health Commissioner Dr. Mysheika Roberts said the number of cases in central Ohio is on the rise.

According to Roberts, the seven-day average of cases in Columbus Public Health’s jurisdiction has almost tripled from the end of March through May 1.

“The good news is people are still coming to get vaccinated,” she said. “People are still coming to get boosted. The silver lining on all of this is our healthcare system, although they’ve seen an increase in hospitalized cases, it is not creating a burden nor is it close to creating a burden on our healthcare systems at this point in time. According to CDC, Franklin County is still listed as low and so if we can stay in that category that is also very good news.”

Roberts encourages members of the public to get vaccinated and to get their booster shots. She also recommends having at-home test kits on hand so individuals can test themselves if they have symptoms.

To obtain free test kits, click here.