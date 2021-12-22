COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Public Health has several sites where it is distributing COVID-19 vaccine doses and booster shots.

The vaccines are free for anyone 5 and older, and many fully vaccinated people who are 18 or older are eligible for a booster shot. Those who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are eligible for a booster two months after their dose. Any recipients of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines can get a booster six months after the second dose.

Immunocompromised individuals who qualify for a third dose of vaccine will need to contact a healthcare provider before receiving a third shot.

Columbus Public Health vaccine clinics

Columbus Public Health, 240 Parsons Ave.

Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays & Fridays – 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Tuesdays – 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Linden Community Center, 1350 Briarwood Ave.

Mondays – 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Abubakar Asiddiq Islamic Center, 591 Industrial Mile Rd.

Tuesdays – 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

St. Stephen the Martyr Church, 4131 Clime Rd.

Wednesdays – 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Westgate Community Center, 455 S. Westgate Ave.

Fridays – 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Vaccines are also available from health care providers and retail pharmacy outlets. To find a vaccine location near you, visit gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov.