COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Public Health has several sites where it is distributing COVID-19 vaccine doses and booster shots.
The vaccines are free for anyone 5 and older, and many fully vaccinated people who are 18 or older are eligible for a booster shot. Those who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are eligible for a booster two months after their dose. Any recipients of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines can get a booster six months after the second dose.
Immunocompromised individuals who qualify for a third dose of vaccine will need to contact a healthcare provider before receiving a third shot.
Columbus Public Health vaccine clinics
Columbus Public Health, 240 Parsons Ave.
- Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays & Fridays – 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Tuesdays – 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
Linden Community Center, 1350 Briarwood Ave.
- Mondays – 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Abubakar Asiddiq Islamic Center, 591 Industrial Mile Rd.
- Tuesdays – 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
St. Stephen the Martyr Church, 4131 Clime Rd.
- Wednesdays – 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Westgate Community Center, 455 S. Westgate Ave.
- Fridays – 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Vaccines are also available from health care providers and retail pharmacy outlets. To find a vaccine location near you, visit gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov.