Where, when Columbus City Schools will offer free meals to children during shutdown

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus City Schools announced it will start serving free breakfast and lunch to all children and students under 18 at 8 a.m. Monday at 13 district school locations.

Breakfast will be served from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. and lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. Students picking up a breakfast can take home that day’s lunch, and students picking up a lunch can take home the following day’s breakfast.

The locations for the free meal pickup are:

Linden-McKinley STEM Academy, 1320 Duxberry Avenue, 43211

South 7-12, 1160 Ann Street, 43206

Buckeye Middle School, 2950 South Parsons Avenue, 43207

Independence High School, 5175 East Refugee Road, 43232

Columbus Afrocentric Early College, 3223 Allegheny Avenue, 43209

Sherwood Middle School, 1400 Shady Lane Road, 43227

Centennial High School, 1441 Bethel Road, 43220

Columbus Global Academy, 4077 Karl Road, 43224

Mifflin High School, 3245 Oak Spring Street, 43219

Woodward Park Middle School, 5151 Karl Road, 43229

West High School, 179 South Powell Avenue, 43204

Starling PreK-8, 145 South Central Avenue, 43222

Wedgewood Middle School, 3800 Briggs Road, 43228

The move to free meals comes after Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced last week that all K-12 schools in the state must close for at least three weeks in order to fight the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

UPDATE 3/15: 37 cases of novel coronavirus are confirmed in Ohio. Two new cases have been confirmed in Franklin County, outside of the one confirmed in Columbus Saturday. One confirmed case is a Columbus firefighter. Gov. DeWine announced all restaurants and bars in the state of Ohio will close at 9pm Sunday, except for carry out, drive through and delivery food and drink service.

