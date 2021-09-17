Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Ohio

State dashboard lists and maps hundreds of providers

ODH covid testing dashboard screenshot

COVID-19 testing locations are mapped on an Ohio Department of Health dashboard on Sept. 17, 2021. (Screenshot via ODH)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Gone are the massive state testing sites that had people packing arenas and fairgrounds to test for COVID-19. But someone worried they may have caught the virus or is a close contact of someone infected during this Delta variant surge still has plenty of testing options.

The Ohio Department of Health lists hundreds of providers from across the state on its dashboard. Users can sort by county, ZIP Code or type of provider.

ODH covid testing dashboard screenshot franklin county
COVID-19 testing locations in Franklin County, Ohio, are shown on the Ohio Department of Health’s statewide dashboard on Sept. 17, 2021. (Screenshot via ODH)

Mapped locations are color-coded by type: regular testing location, pop-up (temporary) site, community health center, and places for rapid tests. Click on a location and the dashboard will show its address, hours and contact information.

ODH notes that demand for testing is “exceptionally high” right now and each location has its own inventory controls.

“When you find a testing location, it’s important to call in advance to ensure tests are available and to determine how to access tests,” the health department writes. “If testing is not available for any reason, many partners can direct you to an alternate location.”

