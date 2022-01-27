COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–Some people may be wondering when the state will distribute rapid tests for COVID-19.

The pause is on while the Ohio Department of Health waits for the shipments of 800,000 tests kits to arrive.

Dr. Vanderhoff spoke during a press conference Thursday and said they are evaluating their current efforts and if they could be improved.

“We are working with the supplier and are anticipating 400,000 of our tests,” said Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff. “We’re looking very closely at what is the impact — what is the efficacy of the approach of directing rapid testing toward schools vs. how does that compare with what we’ve been doing for example with community distribution.”

In order to get a test, Vanderhoff is urging Ohioans to take advantage of the federal government’s program which will mail tests.

Also, people should utilize testing sites set up across the state with the Ohio National Guard.

“Just the demand for testing during that time period when omicron was spreading like wildfire and it seemed like everybody in our community needed a test, wanted a test,” said Dr. Brian Kaminski with ProMedica, describing the testing concerns during the omicron surge.

Dr. Stephen Feagins with Mercy Health recalled the strain.

“The rush to the emergency department for testing was significant — an as significant burden for the emergency department and that has really dissipated to the ability to have 4 now 5 mass testing sites staffed by Ohio National Guard.”

Dr. Vanderhoff said they are still looking at their approach with reserving those tests for schools and are evaluating that idea.

“Given the shift in the dynamics of this virus it may be that testing is best deployed into the community and we hope to have that answer very soon,” said Vanderhoff. “If needed when those supplies arrive, we’ll pivot accordingly so it’s a very dynamic situation.”

ODH’s communication team sent this statement in regards to tests,

“More recently, we have started to receive additional tests, though not in the volume we initially planned for, and not on a consistent cadence. We have resumed pushing tests to local health departments and libraries as tests are available. Given the current market, we anticipate our ability to provide tests to these local partners will remain somewhat intermittent due to the uncertainty around our inventory.”

Dr. Vanderhoff shared that ODH is cautiously optimistic on whether the state has peaked from the omicron surge.

He highlighted areas of the state like the south, west, and southeast which are facing challenges and feeling the strain when it comes to hospitalizations.