Coronavirus in Ohio Monday update: 50 confirmed COVID-19 cases
WATCH: White House coronavirus task force Monday briefing Coronavirus in Ohio Monday update
What to do if you’re laid off due to coronavirus pandemic

Coronavirus

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

As the new coronavirus continues to assault the U.S. economy, the chance that many American workers could lose their jobs in the economic downturn becomes a real possibility.

As COVID-19 spreads, social distancing is resulting in the closure of schools, retail stores, bars and restaurants, while means of travel such as flights and cruises are being canceled. In addition, millions of Americans are working from home.

For employees who lose their jobs through no fault of their own, filing for unemployment benefits could be the next step. Eligibility is determined by the requirements of individual states, which have their own unemployment insurance programs. You must choose your state to find out specific requirements.

Other benefits and programs include educational and self-employment help. Education and training programs are typically offered free or at no cost, while self-employment programs assist jobless workers in starting their own business.

