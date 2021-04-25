What parents need to know about Columbus City Schools’ student vaccination effort

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Starting Monday, the state’s largest school system will begin a week-long COVID-19 vaccination effort to protect their students and help reduce the spread of the virus.

Columbus City Schools is partnering with Columbus Public Health and Nationwide Children’s Hospital to hold the vaccination clinics. They want to remind parents that each student must have a signed consent form before their children can go to any of the vaccination sites.

The District has created an online registration process for families to register, provide consent, and select their requested appointment time. Families should have received an automated email with instructions and the sign-up link to reserve their appointment and sign the consent form.

Only students 16 and older will be getting their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, the only one that has been approved for people in that age group.

Students will have the option of going to four designated high school sites: Beechcroft, Briggs, Independence, and Whetstone.

Vaccination distribution will be based off each student’s cohort schedule, with cohort A going Monday and Tuesday to get their first dose, followed by cohort B on Thursday and Friday.

Transportation will be provided to and from any of the sites by Columbus City Schools.

The goal is to vaccinate 6,000 students.

The clinic will begin at 7 a.m. and run until 2 p.m.

