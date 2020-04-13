What it will take to reopen the country by May, according to a doctor

(NBC) — NBC News’ Chief Medical Correspondent Dr.John Torres addresses what it will take to reopen the country by May.

“As we near the peak of the outbreak this week, the big question on everyone’s mind, will the country really reopen by May 1?” says Torres. “Federal social distancing guidelines are in place until April 30, but as we continue to see a number of new cases, cities emerge as new hot spots, public health officials are staying it’s not going to be as easy as flipping a switch.”

According to Torres, the CDC director informed NBC news that more testing with faster results is necessary before any restrictions are lifted.

“Bottom line, until we have widespread testing, we’re not there yet and opening up will be more like a slow roll than a quick release,” concludes Torres.

Coronavirus in Ohio resources:

