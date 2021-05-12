What DeWine lifting Ohio health orders means

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — During a speech to Ohio Wednesday, Gov. Mike DeWine announced the state would be lifting the health orders put in place to help fight the COVID-19 coronavirus.

So, what exactly does that mean? Basically, don’t ditch the masks just yet.

According to DeWine, the state will no longer require face masks and social distancing. However, individual businesses and schools, as well as Ohioans, can make their own decisions as to what is and isn’t suitable for themselves.

“Each Ohio citizen will make their own decisions about wearing a mask and social distancing, and when, for them, that’s appropriate,” DeWine said. “Ohio businesses and schools, as well, will make their own decisions about how to best keep their customers, employees, and students safe. Lifting these health orders will not prevent a business from imposing its own requirements.”

The governor said based on what he has seen in other states, he expects many stores and businesses to continue requiring masks and social distancing.

The health orders will be lifted on June 2 by Ohio Department of Health Director Stephanie McCloud. However, health orders in effect for nursing homes and assisted living facilities will not be rescinded.

DeWine said the three-week window will allow those not yet vaccinated to do so.