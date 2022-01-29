COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – As COVID-19 cases begin to decline, medical experts have identified a new variant of omicron.

The new subvariant of omicron is one and a half times more contagious than the original omicron variant, according to researchers.

Earlier this week, it was reported that at least 92 cases of the subvariant were identified in more than 20 states.

There is no evidence to suggest the subvariant causes more severe illness or symptoms, but doctors warn it may be too early to tell because reports on hospitalizations and deaths are still lagging due to the first omicron surge.

“We really don’t know what that’s going to mean,” said OhioHealth Infectious Disease Expert Dr. Joseph Gastaldo. “It could be that the tailwind of us coming down from the omicron surge may be a little bit slower.”

While more research is needed, early reports show vaccines are still effective against omicron and this new subvariant.