What all Ohio businesses need to do to reopen in May

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The DeWine administration laid out the plan and timeline to begin reopening the Ohio economy in May, and there are five main things all businesses must do in order to stay open.

In order for a business — whether it’s a hospital, manufacturer, or local shop — to be open, they are going to be held to the following guidelines:

Employees and clients and customers must wear face coverings at all times

Conduct daily health assessments for employees to determine if they are “fit for duty”

Maintain good hygiene at all times, particularly handwashing and practicing social distancing.

Clean and sanitize workplaces throughout the workday and at the close of business or between shifts.

Limit capacity to meet social distancing guidelines, such as setting a maximum capacity of 50 percent of the fire code, and to use an appointment setting where possible to limit congestion.

DeWine said these guidelines are set in order to accomplish three things:

Protect the health of employees, customers, and their families

Support community efforts to control the spread of COVID-19

Lead in responsibility to get Ohio back to work.

Business types such as manufacturers, hospitals, offices, and shops may have additional requirements set forth by the state.

DeWine said during Monday’s update that he is prepared for criticism from both sides of the political divide.

With a decision like this, there is no easy decision – we have to balance.



We will be criticized by those who think we shouldn't open up.



We'll be criticized by those who think we didn't open up enough.



I understand both arguments, but I think we found the sweet spot. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) April 27, 2020