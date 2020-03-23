Wexner Medical Center opens drive-thru PPE donation site

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Medical workers are hoping to get ahead of an anticipated strain on resources as COVID-19 cases grow exponentially throughout Ohio.

Monday morning, the Ohio State Wexner Medical Center opened a drive-thru donation site for personal protective equipment (PPE).

“We have adequate supplies of them now, we think we’re doing the necessary stockpiling to have them in the future,” explained Hal Mueller, the chief supply chain officer at the Wexner Medical Center. “But across the country my peer group, in regular conversation, we recognize the need to get more and more of this.”

Mueller said he receives a call almost every hour from companies, medical facilities and other industries offering to donate. A state recommendation calling for a halt in non-essential medical procedures and Governor DeWine’s Stay at Home Order keeping many others away from work are freeing up supplies normally used in daily operations.

“It’s good to share it with others and share the news that some of these things are helping other people,” said David Dickas, an employee at the Wexner Center for the Arts.

Dickas dropped off a box full of unused gloves, masks, shoe covers and Tyvek suits going unused while the art center is closed.

“It’s hard to think of all that stuff sitting at work while we’re not even gathered at work. So picking it up and bringing it our here is better, a better use of it,” he said.

Seven days a week, the Wexner Medical Center is accepting the following donations from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at its warehouse at 610 Ackerman Road:

Masks—N-95 masks, surgical masks, procedure masks with or without face shields

Eyewear—medical or laboratory goggles and glasses

Shoe covers – medical or laboratory boot/shoe covers

Gowns—medical-grade protective gowns, isolation gowns

Gloves—nitrile exam gloves, surgical gloves

Bouffant caps

Hand sanitizer—greater than 60% alcohol

Sanitizer wipes

The medical center asks that you DO NOT DROP donations off at the hospital, emergency room or clinics.