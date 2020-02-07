Westerville man evacuated from Wuhan

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — After a long and difficult journey from Wuhan, China, John McGory is back in the United States.

McGory, of Westerville, was on a flight full of evacuees who will now remain under quarantine for the deadly coronavirus at a military base in California for the next two weeks.

“It took 37 hours from the time I left my apartment to the time I got to this facility at Miramar Base in San Diego,” McGory said. “When I left I knew this was going to be a day I wouldn’t forget – it turned out to be two days I wouldn’t forget.”

McGory, who has been teaching English at a university in Wuhan for six years, says he found it difficult to leave the city and to say goodbye to friends there. “I was really torn through my emotions for the people that have been so kind to me and leaving under this really horrible situation,” McGory said.

McGory says evacuees are constantly being monitored for elevated temperatures. Since arriving in California, several, he says, have now been hospitalized. “100 is the breaking point,” MCGory says. “If it gets to 100, you’re going to the hospital and there’ve been several people that’s happened to so far here. So people on the plane were infected, which is not surprising, so hopefully over the next few days I’ll be ok.”

After two weeks in quarantine, McGory hopes to spend time with relatives in California before returning to Ohio in early March.

For now though, he says the focus on the coronavirus is overwhelming. “You just can’t get away from it,” McGory said. “I had a dream last night that I was sick so you start having those… it’s challenging sometimes just to think of something else to relax a little bit and get away from it.”