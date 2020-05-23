Westerville Field of Heroes still on display this weekend, but there are changes

WESTERVILLE (WCMH) — People can check out one of central Ohio’s most breathtaking Memorial Day traditions this weekend.

The “Field of Heroes” is up and running in Westerville during the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, some things are different this year — there are no concerts or a 5K walk and run.

There are also no flag dedications.

The public is still being encouraged to visit whether they drive or walk through.

Organizers just ask people respect social distancing guidelines and wear a mask if able.

The display will stay up through Monday.

