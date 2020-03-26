Breaking News
Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: 867 COVID-19 cases confirmed, 15 deaths
Gov. DeWine, Dr. Amy Acton provide update on COVID-19 spread in Ohio

Weddings, funerals can still be held during Ohio’s ‘Stay at Home’ order but large gatherings should be avoided

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine says weddings and funerals are not prohibited during the state’s “Stay at Home” order, but people should be making wise decisions about large gatherings. 

During his Thursday news conference about the COVID-19 coronavirus in Ohio, DeWine said he was asked to address weddings and funerals during the Ohio Department of Health’s “Stay at Home” order. 

“What we ask is that we not have large gatherings, and I know what many families are doing in regards to weddings and funerals: They are postponing the big ceremony. People are going ahead and getting married, but the big party, they’re going to postpone that until after this is over,” said DeWine. 

On Thursday, it was announced there were 867 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ohio leading to 223 hospitalizations and 15 deaths. 

