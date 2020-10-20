‘We owe it to these kids’: Gov. DeWine urges masks, distancing to keep in-person learning

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine focused on the importance of keeping students in school during the coronavirus pandemic at his news conference on Tuesday.

He said in-person learning depends on people wearing masks and avoiding gatherings because spread of the virus in the community has a direct impact on schools.

“People’s lives are at stake. We worry about our hospitals filling up. We worry about the long-term effects,” DeWine said. “I ask you to think about something else that is clearly at stake. And that’s whether or not our kids can be in school.”

According to the governor, in the last two weeks, at least 16 districts made the decision to scale back to hybrid or fully-remote models. There are at least 50 districts that are fully online right now, with nearly 300,000 students unable to attend in-person classes.

“It should concern all Ohioans that so many of our kids are going to school remotely. While many kids can do well under these circumstances, many cannot. Some of our poorest children who thrive in an in-person learning environment do not do nearly as well online,” DeWine said.

“We owe it to these kids to fight back against this virus and reduce community spread. We owe it to their future. We owe it to the state’s future. We can control this through what we do every single day.”