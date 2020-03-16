Breaking News
Coronavirus in Ohio Monday update: 50 confirmed COVID-19 cases
The Latest: White House encourages people to stay home

Hotline covid category

Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

The Latest on the coronavirus pandemic, which has infected more than 169,000 people and killed more than 6,500. The COVID-19 illness causes mild or moderate symptoms but most people, but severe symptoms are more likely in the elderly or people with existing health problems. More than 77,000 people have recovered from it so far, mostly in China.

The White House is recommending that older people and those with underlying health conditions “stay home and away from other people” as it continues to step up efforts to halt the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The White House is laying out steps it is encouraging Americans to take as part of a campaign that it is calling, “15 days to slow the spread.”

Officials recommend that large swaths of the population isolate themselves and everyone avoid social gatherings or groups of more than 10 people.

They also want Americans to work from home if possible, avoid eating or drinking in bars and restaurants, and “avoid discretionary travel, shopping trips, and social visits.”

The White House is also advising governors in states with evidence of community transmission to close schools and says that states with evidence of community spread should close restaurants, bars, gyms, and other venues where people gather.

