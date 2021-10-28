COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– OhioHealth’s medical director of infectious diseases Dr. Joseph Gastaldo spoke live with NBC4 Digital Anchor Kristine Varkony Thursday at on COVID-19 vaccines for kids.
You can watch the full interview in the video above.
by: Kristine Varkony
Posted:
Updated:
by: Kristine Varkony
Posted:
Updated:
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– OhioHealth’s medical director of infectious diseases Dr. Joseph Gastaldo spoke live with NBC4 Digital Anchor Kristine Varkony Thursday at on COVID-19 vaccines for kids.
You can watch the full interview in the video above.