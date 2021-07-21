Watch: Health officials to discuss safety, side effects of COVID-19 vaccines at 10 a.m.

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio’s chief medical officer and two pediatricians will discuss the safety, efficacy and side effects of the COVID-19 vaccines on Wednesday. You can them live here on nbc4i.com.
Taking part will be:
- Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, Ohio Department of Health chief medical officer
- Dr. Patty Manning-Courtney, pediatrician and chief of staff at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital
- Dr. Amy Edwards, associate medical director of pediatric infection control at UH Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital
They are scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.