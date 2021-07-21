Watch: Health officials to discuss safety, side effects of COVID-19 vaccines at 10 a.m.

FILE – In this June 23, 2021 file photo, a nurse prepares a dose of the Cuban Abdala COVID-19 vaccine in Havana, Cuba. Cuba has been trying to rapidly roll out the two vaccines that it has approved for massive use, Abdala and Soberana, both of which require three jabs. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa, File)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio’s chief medical officer and two pediatricians will discuss the safety, efficacy and side effects of the COVID-19 vaccines on Wednesday. You can them live here on nbc4i.com.

Taking part will be:

Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, Ohio Department of Health chief medical officer

Dr. Patty Manning-Courtney, pediatrician and chief of staff at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital

Dr. Amy Edwards, associate medical director of pediatric infection control at UH Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital

They are scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.