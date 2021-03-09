Watch: Gov. DeWine will visit Ohio State’s vaccination site at 11 a.m.

Coronavirus

by: NBC4 staff

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Gov. Mike DeWine will visit the COVID-19 vaccination site at Ohio State’s Schottenstein Center at 11 a.m. Tuesday. You can watch him here live at nbc4i.com, on our Facebook page and on our app.

The Schottenstein Center is Ohio State’s main sports arena, home to its basketball and hockey teams. Since January, it also has been a vaccination site.

DeWine expanded the state’s vaccination program Monday, with those 50 and older becoming eligible on Thursday on top of several groups that recently gained and will be gaining their eligibility.

