Watch: Gov. DeWine will visit Ohio State’s vaccination site at 11 a.m.

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Gov. Mike DeWine will visit the COVID-19 vaccination site at Ohio State's Schottenstein Center at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

The Schottenstein Center is Ohio State’s main sports arena, home to its basketball and hockey teams. Since January, it also has been a vaccination site.

DeWine expanded the state’s vaccination program Monday, with those 50 and older becoming eligible on Thursday on top of several groups that recently gained and will be gaining their eligibility.