City officials talk about steps to reopen Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Mayor Andrew J. Ginther and Columbus Health Commissioner Dr. Mysheika Roberts say their goals to reopen Columbus are the same as the state’s.

At a press briefing Tuesday, Ginther said consistency and clarity throughout the state is critical when it comes to a slow, safe reopening.

Monday, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced the statewide plan to reopen Ohio’s economy starting May 1.

“I support the governor’s thoughtful and measured approach to reopen the economy slowly, but safely,” Ginther said. “We will be reopening the city slowly as we continue to monitor infections.”

Dr. Roberts encourages all people to wear a mask out in public and not to forget to maintain stringent hygiene practices.

“Continue to practice the hand washing and social distancing. While we’ve seen the curve flatten, this virus remains a risk for our community. We all need to be on guard moving forward and fight against it. We must remain cautious,” she added.

Dr. Roberts says businesses that will be reopening over the next couple of weeks, need to make sure their store is equipped for social distancing and provide employees with tools they need to stay healthy.

She added that violations can and have been reported to Columbus Public Health, and her office responds to complaints. The first time a complaint is addressed is an educational visit with the business owner, the second offense is met with a warning, and if they have to address unsafe environments for a third time, they go with guidance from the city attorney’s office and cite the business.

