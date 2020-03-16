WATCH: Additional health-safety precautions being added for Ohio primary election

1  of  2
Coronavirus in Ohio Sunday update: 37 confirmed cases in Ohio
A voter fills in a ballot in the presidential primary election at the the Summit View Church of the Nazarene Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. The polling place served two precincts as voters who were scheduled to vote at a nearby senior living facility were directed to vote at the church after the facility backed out due to coronavirus concerns. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Early voting for the March 17, 2020 Ohio Primary Election begins on February 19. Check out our guide for information on how to vote and find your sample ballot.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Director of the Ohio Department of Health Dr. Amy Acton and Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose will hold a press conference at approximately 10 a.m. Monday to announce additional precautions being implemented in order to enhance the safety of voters on Ohio’s primary election Tuesday.

Last week LaRose announced polling locations inside senior citizen living and nursing facilities would be relocated due to the COVID19 pandemic.

You can watch the press conference live on all of our streaming platforms.

