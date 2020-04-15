Washington Twp. firefighter in critical condition with COVID-19, family seeks plasma donor

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A Washington Township firefighter who tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus is critically ill on a ventilator.

Now, his family and the township is asking the public for help.

The Washington Township Fire Department said Tuesday the family is hoping a plasma donor can come forward to help the firefighter recover.

In an Instagram post, the Upper Arlington Firefighters said that while the firefighter is on a donor list, a potential donor could speed up the process.

A potential donor must meet the following criteria:

tested positive for COVID-19 more than four weeks ago

have A+, A-, O+ or O- blood type

Any potential donors can reach out to blynn@wtwp.com or call 614-507-8505, and they will be put in touch with the Red Cross.

One of our members (Washington Township Fire Dept) tested positive for COVID 19 a couple weeks ago and is critically ill on a ventilator. His family has reached out and asked for assistance to find a potential plasma donor for him. His doctor has him on a list for a donor, but if we can put potential donors directly in touch with the Red Cross, it could perhaps increase his chance of receiving timely transfusions. Here is the criteria that a person must meet to be considered a potential donor: 1 – Tested positive to the COVID 19 virus greater than 4 weeks ago. 2 – Blood type of: A+, A-, O+, or O- If a person meets this criteria and is willing to be a potential donor, I ask that they contact me either by email at blynn@wtwp.com or by phone at 614-507-8505 and I will put them in touch with the Red Cross and supply them with the information they will need to assure their donation benefits him. Please feel free to share. Thanks in advance for your consideration.

