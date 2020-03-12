1  of  2
Ohio man with coronavirus says ‘it feels like I’m dying’

Coronavirus

by: Fox 8 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Hotline covid category

Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

WARREN, Ohio (WJW) — A 55-year-old Warren man said he tested positive for the coronavirus this week.

He is currently hospitalized at Mercy Health St. Joseph Warren Hospital. He is one of five people in the state that tested positive with the coronavirus.

“I feel like I am dying,” the man told us during a telephone interview Thursday.  “It’s bad. I knew it had to be more than a flu.”

He said he started feeling sick last week and went to the hospital Sunday.

“They said you have pneumonia and asked if I had been to China,” the man said. “I told them no.  They asked if I knew someone who went to China and I said no.” He said he isn’t sure how he got it.

The father of four said he is now in isolation and is concerned for the hospital staff.

“I don’t want to get anyone else sick,” the man said.

He also urges anyone who does not feel well to get checked out.

“This was worse than the flu I had before and I knew it had to be something else,” the man said. “I am just hoping now I didn’t give it to anyone else.”

