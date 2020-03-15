Walmart to adjust hours in response to coronavirus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Walmart stores nationwide are adjusting their hours due to the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

In a statement made to its website, Walmart announced all stores and Neighborhood Markets will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. starting Sunday, March 15.

“This will help ensure associates can clean and stock products,” the statement read. “Stores operating under more reduced hours will keep current hours of operation.”

The statement continues, “As we make this change, associates will continue to work the hours and shifts they are scheduled, and our supply chain and trucking fleet will continue to move products and deliver to stores on their regular schedules.”

Walmart joins Kroger and Giant Eagle, both of which announced Saturday their stores were reducing operating hours so crews can clean and stock shelves.