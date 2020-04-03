Waiting for coronavirus tests proves stressful for Ohio families

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — NBC4 Chief Engineer Ken McCrimmon returned to work Friday after two weeks in quarantine awaiting the results of a COVID-19 coronavirus test for one of his youngest relatives.

“It was stressful because we just honestly, we didn’t know,” McCrimmon said.

Long waits for test results have been a source of frustration for many Ohioans in recent days.

McCrimmon says his two-year-old grandson was tested after showing some possible symptoms of COVID-19. “Since they lived with us, we all have to be quarantined,” McCrimmon said. “You constantly wonder and you constantly worry, ‘Hey do I have it or do I not have it’.”

When the test result finally came back Friday morning, it was negative.

Carolyn Long of Galloway says when she developed bronchitis-like symptoms, her doctor ordered a test as a precaution. She says she’s been quarantined for ten days and still doesn’t have the test results.

“The longer I’m off work and confined to my house I can’t work and I need to work to pay my bills and now they’re telling me it may be 14 days or longer before I get the test results back,” Long said.

At his daily briefing Friday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said the state doesn’t have enough coronavirus testing capacity but, he said, turnaround times are improving.

Earlier this week, the state ordered hospitals without testing kits to send their samples to hospitals that do have testing capability including Ohio State University in Columbus and The Cleveland Clinic, MetroHealth and University Hospitals in Cleveland.