Volunteers deliver food to vulnerable people

Volunteers in London have been delivering groceries and medication to vulnerable people who are self-isolating because of the new coronavirus outbreak

A group led by Reverend April Keech have been knocking on several doors and laying bags of groceries on the thresholds and standing at a safe distance away from residents.

Keech and her team of volunteers have spent the past two weeks buying groceries, filling prescriptions and delivering goods to elderly people and other residents of St Paul and St Mark Old Ford parish who are self-isolating.

Britain is in the process of mobilizing some 750,000 volunteers to help vulnerable people after the government ordered a nationwide lockdown to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The government has put recruitment on hold until it can process the volunteers who have already come forward, due to an influx of volunteer applications.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks.

For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

The vast majority of people recover.