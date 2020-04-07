Virtual sports helping fans, pros through sports shutdown

FILE – In this Monday, Feb. 17, 2020 file photo,Denny Hamlin celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. NASCAR eased off the brake in the real sports world brought to a sudden halt by the coronavirus and introduced the country to iRacing with some of the sports biggest stars. Hamlin, the three-time Daytona 500 winner, beat Dale Earnhardt Jr. off the final corner Sunday, March 22, 2020 at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway to win the bizarre spectacle. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — If you’ve been searching for something to watch on the weekends and run across an auto race you first thought was real, you are not alone.

“I’ve seen multiple people say, dude, I thought it was a real race I was watching. It’s so realistic,” said Matt Gutkowski, a gaming enthusiast and Ohio State University senior.

IRacing has become the distraction sports fans need during this pandemic. Actual NASCAR and IndyCar drivers are taking part in virtual races, which have been broadcast to large audiences on TV.

New Albany native and Indy Car racer Graham Rahal has competed in the past two iRacing events, which were shown on NBCSN. Last week, the NBA launched a tournament featuring current NBA stars.

“We’re all starving for sports, no matter what it is… And these famous athletes, we get to see them take their talents to another route.” Gutkowski says.

In 2019, Gutkowski won the NHL EA Sports World Championship, earning $50,000 for his victory. His e-sports nickname, “Top Shelf Cookie,” has made him a star in the virtual gaming world.

Now millions more people are getting involved in an industry with an estimated 300 million participants worldwide. Virtual gaming is considered to be a $1 billion industry annually. And since people have more free time than ever, virtual sports are gaining real traction.

“You’re getting the raw reactions when things are happening in the moment, that’s something that you don’t get in traditional sports,” Gutkowski says. “This is kind of all we’ve got so there’s a lot of time for it. You see a lot of people looking at the live streams of the games trying to get better.”

Gutkowski will attempt to defend his NHL world championship later this summer.