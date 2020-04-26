Virtual prom: High school milestones adapt to social distancing restrictions

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – Whitley Calder planned to cap off her last year in high school with one final track season, award ceremonies and a night dancing with friends in a prom dress she picked out months ahead of time. But plans changed as COVID-19 swept the globe.

“It’s definitely not ideal or what I ever envisioned life would be like right now, especially during my senior year,” the Circleville High School senior explained. “I’m just trying to keep a positive outlook when it comes down to it.

On April 20th, Governor Mike DeWine confirmed what many had been suspecting: in-person classes will not be resuming for Ohio students this school year.

“We took Monday to be sad and then realized — let’s make the best of this,” said Whitley’s mother, Andrea Tipping.

Saturday night, Whitley and her parents joined others in the Circleville community by honoring a longtime high school tradition. The family dressed up, sat down for a formal meal in their dining room and took prom photos. Andrea Tipping even arranged for some of her daughter’s favorite teachers and coaches to drive by their downtown photoshoot to show encouragement.

“It was very special and heartwarming,” Whitley said.

The virtual prom idea was hatched by staff at Circleville City Schools, hoping to avoid cancelling the popular event.

“It was something we felt we just had to do for our kids,” explained communications director Evan Debo.

The district encouraged students to use a custom Snapchat filter and the hashtag #CHSProm20 to share their remote prom experiences. Entire families dressed up and posted photos and videos to social media. Local online radio station Round Town Radio acted as the prom DJ, streaming prom hits for several hours.

“That’s one of the great things about the Tiger community is we rally when opportunities arise and we’re thankful for all of the families that took part,” Debo said.

Although it wasn’t what many of the students expected for a senior prom, Whitley Calder said it was a memory she’ll cherish.

“I’m trying to be positive and still be excited for the future and focus on making sure we can all get through this together and be there for my classmates,” Whitley said.

District leaders are planning to meet with the local health department to discuss safe options for honoring all 151 graduating seniors with some version of a commencement ceremony.