Vaccine’s arrival a relief for those at long-term care facility in New Albany

NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WCMH) — More and more of Ohio’s most vulnerable are getting their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Vaccination in some long term-care facilities started Friday. It continued Monday with more continuing care communities giving their first doses. More than 100 people between residents and staff at Wesley Woods in New Albany were vaccinated Monday.

“It’s very hard to describe the feeling that this has finally happened,” said Peggy Bartleson, a resident a Wesley Woods.

Wesley Woods is the first of the Wesley Communities to get the vaccine. Bartleson says getting her shot was a seamless process.

“I said this is one of the best Christmas presents I have ever had and it went off without a hitch,” she said. “It was very exciting, I’ve been looking forward to this.”

Long-term care facilities around the state and the nation have been hit especially hard by the pandemic, making Bartleson especially grateful she’s included in the first phase of vaccination.

“It can be so deadly for those of us of a certain age,” she said. “Almost brings me to tears to think about it now, how fortunate we are that this has been developed.”

There was a sense of excitement around Wesley Woods on Monday, according to Bartleson. She’s been following all of the health guidelines but says the vaccine brings another level of protection and another level of hope.

“That’s what we needed was hope and this vaccine will do that for us because it will enable us to get back to a normal life,” she said.

She got the Pfizer vaccine so she’s scheduled for her second dose in three weeks. During his COVID-19 update on Monday, Gov. Mike DeWine talked with other long term care facilities as residents were vaccinated. The Wesley Communities are partnering with CVS to help with administering the vaccine. CVS is working with almost 1400 skilled nursing and assisted living facilities in getting the vaccine out.