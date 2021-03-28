‘Vaccine hunters’ working to help others find COVID-19 shots in central Ohio

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – As Ohio prepares to expand vaccine eligibility, the race is on to find an appointment.

Starting Monday, anyone 16 and older can register to receive the shot.

For more than a month, the Facebook group Columbus Vaccine Hunters has been crowd-sourcing available slots and helping eligible people book appointments.

Strangers are offering tips, advice, and assistance to each other.

“I think it’s really good that people are networking,” said Karla Miklos, with Columbus Vaccie Hunters. “I really would like to see people working with others to help people they know maybe are not internet savvy or have difficulty with transportation. We have to figure those things out.”

If you’re trying to find an appointment online, the group’s administrators recommend bookmarking as many provider sites as possible and refreshing them often.