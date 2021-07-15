Vaccine clinics scheduled to reduce the spread of COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–Health officials across the area are urging the public to get vaccinated for COVID-19 as the more contagious delta variant continues to spread.

As of Thursday, Franklin, Delaware, and Union Counties were the three in central Ohio where at least 50% of the population has started the vaccination process, according to the Ohio Department of Health. In Delaware County, 62% of the residents have gotten at least one dose.

ODH reports a little more than 45% of the population in Licking County has started the process.

“We know we’re under 50%, but our goal is to get to 60%,” said Chad Brown, the Licking County Health Department commissioner.

In order to boost the vaccination rate in the county, Brown said the health department will hold a number of neighborhood vaccine clinics, beginning next week.

Vaccine clinic schedules

St. Louisville Fire Station: Tuesday, July 20, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. (1 Firehouse Dr., St. Louisville)

Blessed Sacrament, Newark: Wednesday, July 21, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. (394 E Main St., Newark)

Utica Town Hall: Wednesday, July 28, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. (39 Spring St., Utica)

Licking County Library, Downtown Newark: Saturday, July 31, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. (101 W. Main

St., Newark)

St., Newark) Buckeye Valley YMCA, Newark: Wednesday, August 4, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. (470 W. Church St., Newark)

Croton, Hartford Fair: Wednesday, August 11, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. (14028 Fairgrounds Rd., Hartford)

Buckeye Lake: Clinic location, date, and time coming soon

No appointment is necessary to be vaccinated at one of these clinics, and the vaccinations are free. Free transportation is available to residents by calling (740) 670-5185.

For more information on where vaccinations are provided, across the state, click here.