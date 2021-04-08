Otterbein and Capital start on campus COVID-19 vaccine clinics

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – COVID-19 vaccines have made their way onto some college campuses in central Ohio. On Thursday, Capital and Otterbein Universities had their first on-campus vaccination clinics for students.

“It was so convenient because I had previously tried to get it before and never got an appointment anywhere,” said Hannah Singleton, a junior at Capital University.

Capital’s clinic is being held at the Kerns Kable Chapel. Roughly 75 students were vaccinated on the first day. Clinics will take place daily through April 15, except this Saturday. The Johnson and Johnson vaccines being used are exclusively for students. However, the university has created a no waste list for faculty and staff. In the event at the end of the day comes and there are unused doses, faculty and staff on the list could be called to get the shot, according to a university spokesperson. Bexley Urgent Care is administering the vaccines.

Otterbein’s on campus clinic is happening at the Clement’s Recreation Center.

“It’s right in our own backyard,” said Harold Walston, a senior at Otterbein.

More than 400 doses were given on day one of Otterbein’s clinic. More than 200 doses are expected to be given on the second day of Otterbein’s clinic. The university plans to schedule more. Walston says he looks forward to hugging his grandmother again.

“The hugs do mean a lot,” he said. “Although I’ve seen them, I’ve not been able to physically touch them, so now that I have this and they have theirs, I feel like we can finally hug and go have dinner together, do something fun, rather than sitting 10 feet apart on a deck all the time.”

Ohio State University will soon have more vaccines available for the university community. Starting next week, OSU will have the ability to dedicate 25 percent of the Wexner Medical Center’s first-dose vaccine allocation to the university community, according to a letter from Dr. Kristina Johnson, OSU President. Scheduling for those appointments will open on April 9.