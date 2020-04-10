Utah launches traveler screening

(KSL/NBC News) Travelers arriving into Utah by plane or car are now required to complete a travel declaration form that asks questions about coronavirus symptoms, testing and previous travel.

Passengers arriving at the Salt Lake International Airport will receive a card from the Utah Department of Transportation upon arrival, directing each person 18 and older to complete a survey within three hours of arrival.

“I just think it’s better to be proactive,” Emily Sigler said Thursday as she dropped off foreign exchange student Serom Chung at the airport. Chung was heading back home early because of the virus.

“I think that’s the only way you can prevent the mass spread of the virus,” said Chung, who will get a much stricter welcome in South Korea, including getting tested for the virus and three days of quarantine before she can return to her family.

Those arriving in Utah can expect questions like:

Have you been tested for the coronavirus?

Do you have any symptoms?

Where else have you traveled?

The survey also asks about travelers their contact information and whether they are a Utah resident.

“It’s really just an effort to have everybody do their part so we can control the spread of this virus,” said John Gleason, spokesperson for the Utah Department of Transportation, which was tasked with helping to carry out the governor’s order.

