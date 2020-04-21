Urbana University closing due to COVID-19 pandemic

URBANA, Ohio (WDTN) – Urbana University, a branch campus of Franklin University, announced its closure on Tuesday, April 21.

The university will close its doors in May after the spring semester is finished. Any students enrolled at the university will no longer be at that time.

In a statement on its website the university said it has had low enrollment for years and the outbreak of COVID-19 has affected it ability to sustain itself.

At this time, the university is reaching out to identify local institutions that will make special accommodations for impacted students but that Franklin University will accept them into its online programs.

The university has posted a series of FAQs on its website to answer any other questions.