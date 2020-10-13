Urban Meyer, Jim Tressel team up for coronavirus message

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Pushing a message of keeping Ohioans vigilant during the “second half” of the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Mike DeWine has turned to two well-known sports figures in the state.

DeWine unveiled a public service announcement Tuesday featuring Urban Meyer and Jim Tressel, two former Ohio State football coaches who each led the Buckeyes to national championships in the past 20 years.

“You saved countless lives and slowed the spread,” Meyer said during the announcement. Standing next to him, Tressel continued, “But we can’t let up. We need to stick to our game plan.”

DeWine is warning Ohioans that the cold-weather months may lead to increased spread of the virus, so he is repeating his message often and in different ways of encouraging people to wear face masks and maintain social distance in public.

Since stepping down as coach in 2018, Meyer has worked as an assistant athletic director at Ohio State and appeared as a television analyst. Tressel, coach from 2001 to ’10, is now president of Youngstown State University.

After showing the announcement at his regular briefing on COVID-19 in the state, DeWine closed with, “We’re Ohioans. Ohioans play until the end. Ohioans never, ever give up.”