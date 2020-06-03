Upper Arlington announces plan to open pools this summer; water park remains closed for season

UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — The City of Upper Arlington announced a plan to open the city’s two municipal pools starting this month.

The city unveiled a modified pool operating schedule, which would allow for up to 100 people in each pool for up to two hours at a time.

The schedule will also include a 30-minute disinfection period between each two-hour session.

Sessions must be reserved, and can be reserved up to seven days in advance. The cost is $7 per session per person for ages 3 and up.

The Tremont Pool will open Friday, June 12, with session passes going on sale beginning at noon on Friday, June 5. Tremont will feature an early morning swim with one person per lap lane. Thirty-minute sessions are also available for $2 per session, and up to two consecutive sessions can be scheduled.

The Devon Pool will open Monday, June 15, with session passes going on sale beginning at Monday, June 8, at noon. Devon will offer an adult-only swim session daily from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The Reed Road Water Park will remain closed for the 2020 season.

Activities offered at the pool will include open swim, early morning lap swimming, water waling and aerobic classes, and swim lessons.

For more information and to purchase pool passes, click here.