(The Hill) — A Texas government study found that unvaccinated people were 20 times more likely to die of COVID-19 than the fully vaccinated throughout most of September, providing further evidence backing the vaccines.

The research, published by the Texas Department of State Health Services on Monday, determined that 81.3 percent of COVID-19-related deaths between Sept. 4 and Oct. 1 occurred among unvaccinated people. In comparison, 5 percent of these fatalities occurred among the partially vaccinated, and 13.7 percent involved fully vaccinated patients.

In that time period, unvaccinated individuals in their 40s were 55 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than others who were the same age and fully vaccinated. Among those aged 75 and older, the unvaccinated were 12 times more likely to die.

Unvaccinated people were also 13 times more likely to contract COVID-19 than those who were fully vaccinated. More than 7 in 10 infected people were unvaccinated, compared to 19.3 percent who were partially vaccinated and 8.4 percent who were fully vaccinated.

The analysis of electronic lab reports, death certificates and the state immunization registry extended from Jan. 15 to Oct. 1 and concluded Texans were four to five times more likely to contract COVID-19 or die from the virus amid the spread of the highly transmissible delta variant than they were previously.

In that full-time period, unvaccinated people were 45 times more likely to get infected and 40 times more likely to suffer a COVID-19-related death. Approximately 85 percent of those who contracted or died from COVID-19 were unvaccinated.

The data out of Texas aligns with previous research that proves the vaccines’ effectiveness against the virus, including from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Data from the CDC released last month showed unvaccinated individuals were 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19 and six times more likely to test positive for the virus than the fully vaccinated.

With about 66.5 percent of its total state population having had at least one dose, Texas appears to be in line with the national rate of 67.5 percent.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) banned all COVID-19 vaccine mandates of any “entity in Texas” last month. The governor issued the executive order after the Biden administration announced a rule for businesses with at least 100 employees to require vaccinations or regular testing for their employees.