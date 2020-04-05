Union, Perry counties report new COVID-19 cases

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Both Union and Perry counties reported new cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus Sunday.

Perry County confirmed its fourth case of the virus, while Union County said there are now eight cases there as of Sunday.

The most recent case in Perry County is of a 30 year old woman. She is currently in isolation, the county reported.

No other patient information was released.

Perry County’s first confirmed case was announced March 31.

Union County said its cases range in ages from 31 to 83 years old with the median age being 46.5 years and the average age being 51.4 years old. The cases are evenly split along gender — 50 percent men, 50 percent women.

Union County reported its first case on March 20.