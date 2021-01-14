Union County sets vaccination clinic next week for those 80 and older

Syringes containing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine sit in a tray in a vaccination room at St. Joseph Hospital in Orange, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

MARYSVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — The Union County Health Department has scheduled a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Wednesday for residents 80 and older.

The health department announced the clinic on Thursday. Starting at 9 a.m. Friday, residents 80 and older can register for an appointment at www.uchdclinic.org. For those without computer access, they may call the health department beginning at 9 a.m. Friday. They may also call Monday or Tuesday, but appointments are first-come, first-served.

Once all slots are taken for the clinic, registration will close, and the health department said it will not be preregistering for future clinics.

Transportation assistance is available through Union County Senior Services as well as several churches.

Vaccinations in Union County for those 80 and older will also take place next week at the Kroger in Marysville. They are by appointment only. For information, visit kroger.com/ohiocovidvaccine.

Gov. Mike DeWine has announced that the state’s vaccination program will expand starting next week to eventually include all residents 65 and older who do not live in nursing homes. Vaccinations open for those 80 and older on Monday, those 75 and older on Jan. 25, those 70 and older on Feb. 1, and those 65 and older on Feb. 8.