Who is eligible for the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Program?

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The state has started to pre-register Ohioans who don’t qualify for regular unemployment benefits but may be eligible for expanded benefits under the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) Program.

The expanded benefits cover sole proprietors, independent contractors, gig workers and others who would not normally be eligible for unemployment benefits.

Kimberly Hall, Director of the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, says the program is designed to be as inclusive as possible.

“There’s not many people honestly that would not fall within the scope of the PUA if they’re not otherwise eligible for regular unemployment,” Hall said. “At the federal level, they really did design it in a way to try to capture the balance of those who are impacted by closures necessitated as a result of our COVID-19 pandemic response.”

The online pre-registration tool allows individuals to get in line early and pre-register their account, so that as soon as the agency has the technical ability to process their claims in May, they can log in and complete their paperwork.

The state says more than 400,000 regular unemployment claimants in Ohio began receiving weekly $600 supplements this week in addition to their regular benefits as a part of the new federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (PUC) program.

Both the PUA program and the PUC supplements are authorized by the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

Nearly 1 million Ohioans have lost their jobs and the state has been overwhelmed by the volume of unemployment claims.

“I also know that many eligible Ohioans are still waiting to receive benefits, and I am very sorry for the delay,” Hall said. “We understand the urgency of providing individuals with the resources they need to support their families. Since mid-March, we have focused on expanding staff support, working longer hours, and partnering with private sector experts to add more technological capacity to our system. We will not rest until all eligible Ohioans are served.”

To pre-register for PUA benefits, Ohioans should visit unemployment.ohio.gov and click on “Get Started Now.” The benefit amount will be similar to traditional unemployment benefits, plus an additional $600 per week through July 25.

For those eligible, PUA benefits will be retroactive to the date they qualified, as early as February 2. The program will provide up to 39 weeks of benefits to many who historically have not qualified for unemployment benefits, such as self-employed workers, 1099 tax filers, part-time workers, and those who lack sufficient work history. Individuals who have exhausted all regular unemployment and any weekly extensions also may be eligible for the program.

Anyone with questions should call (833) 604-0774.