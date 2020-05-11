Unemployed workers still trying to get benefits from Ohio

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services has now paid out more than $2 billion in unemployment benefits since mid-March.

The state says the last time ODJFS paid out that much was in 2010 during the Great Recession, when more than $2.1 billion was distributed during the entire year.

ODJFS Director Kimberly Hall said Ohioans have submitted 1.1 million applications for benefits. Of those, 62 percent were approved, 27 percent were denied and 11 percent remain pending.

Michelle Wells says she is among the pending cases. Wells is a waitress at The Pizza House in Columbus and has been out of work since mid-March.

Wells says her unemployment claim was approved by the state on March 26, and yet, she has not received any unemployment money.

“I have had to defer a lot of bills and my credit score, I’m sure, is going down and I was perfect about my bills, never paid anything late, never had a rent payment late in the nine years I’ve lived here,” Wells said.

Wells says she has been unable to get an answer from the state on why her claim remains in limbo.

Hall said payments can be put on hold for a variety of reasons.

“The system is noticing some additional information or additional engagement that needs to happen before the last step of releasing funds can be made,” Hall said.

Wells said calling the state and her various creditors has become her full time job.

“People think that you’re just having fun right now and you’re on vacation,” she said. “No, when you’re calling several creditors, calling utility bills, and you just don’t have any income coming in, it’s frustrating.”

Wells said with restaurant dining rooms opening up again next week, she expects to go back to work soon. She hopes, before then, to collect at least some of the unemployment benefits she believes she is owed.