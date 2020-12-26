U.S. leads virus deaths, global count tops 80M

A senior hospital official holds a coronavirus vaccination vial before Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu receives the vaccine at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. (Amir Cohen/Pool via AP)

(AP) — While the global count of COVID-19 cases tops 80 million, the U.S. continues to lead among nations.

Data from Johns Hopkins University indicated the 80 million mark was topped Saturday.

Johns Hopkins reported the mark after 472,000 cases were recorded Christmas Day. The number of deaths related to the coronavirus pandemic across the globe stands at 1.75 million.

The U.S. has 18.8 million cases, and has reported more than 330,000 deaths.

The U.S. is by far the leader among nations in cases of coronavirus illness. India follows with 10.2 million; Brazil has counted 7.45 million. There have been more than 190,000 deaths in Brazil and 147,000 in India.

There have likely been many more cases of the coronavirus that have not been counted for a variety of reasons, including under-reporting, asymptomatic infections and lack of cooperation with contact tracers.

Elsewhere, federal officials and census advocates are concerned that the number of the nation’s homeless will be under-counted because of schedules and logistics altered because of the pandemic.