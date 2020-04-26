Breaking News
Coronavirus in Ohio Sunday update: 15,963 cases and 728 deaths

Two million chickens will be euthanized due to lack of processing workers

Coronavirus

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

March 17, 2020. (Jacqueline Dormer/Republican-Herald via AP)

Hotline covid category

Call 1-833-4-ODH to get answers to your coronavirus questions

DELAWARE (CNN) – The coronavirus is having an impact on farmers and the country’s food supply in more ways than one.

Two million chickens in Delaware and Maryland are being humanely killed because chicken processing plants are short-staffed.

With not enough people to process the chicken because of COVID-19, poultry farmers are being forced to euthanize their stock.

The manpower shortage at chicken processing plants is because of community cases of COVID-19 and social distancing.

The Delmarva Poultry Industry said it investigated several options, and could not find a better solution.

The Delaware Department of Agriculture has not yet responded to a request for comment.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools