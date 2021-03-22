Two Columbus COVID-19 vaccine providers have plan for “no shows,” but say those are rare

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is now allowing coronavirus vaccine providers to schedule more Ohioans if they can’t fill appointment slots with the state’s current eligibility, which right now is people 40 and older.

Both Ohio State Wexner Medical Center and Columbus Public Health said this is good news for Ohioans.

Here at home — the no-show rates are small, but this allows them both to be flexible in avoiding vacant appointments.

“There were some urban cities that are having some challenges filling up their slots and then there were some rural, so I think it really depends,” said Columbus Public Health Director Dr. Mysheika Roberts.

Roberts said she learned of the change during her latest call with the Ohio Department of Health and DeWine.

Columbus Public Health’s COVID-19 vaccine appointments are fully booked week to week, but there is a plan in place to fill any gaps.

“We have a no waste list that we’ve been working on for some time and we’ve updated it based on who’s eligible, so right now, we’ve got about 200 people on that list, so as we work through that and we need more, we’ll add more people,” Roberts said.

Ohioans 16-years-old and older will be able to get the vaccine starting March 29.

Columbus Public Health’s no-show rate for clinics week to week is typically about five percent.

Ohio State Wexner Medical Center, on the other hand, said it’s no-show rate is typically less than 1 percent.

“We suspect some of the small amount of no shows on the first dose are people who could be scheduling at multiple locations and don’t cancel their appointment with us,” said Ryan Haley, senior director of Ambulatory Services at OSU Wexner.

Haley said they’re able to adjust quickly.

“We have a pretty nimble process for reopening some slots, whether it’s 50 in a session or a hundred,” Haley said. “’Hey, we have one hundred more doses than we thought we’d have at this point of the week. let’s go ahead and open them up at 8 a.m. and this afternoon,’ and pretty commonly, those are full within, sometimes, less than an hour.”

Both Haley and Roberts said they expect to continue this week as planned, but it’s nice to know there is an option if needed.

“This does remove many of those barriers and, obviously, there are still limitations on the number of vaccines we have, but we know demand is there and so if the demand is there and there are vacant vaccine appointments, we should fill those up,” Roberts said.

Both Columbus Public Health and OSU Wexner said they’ll soon start scheduling for the next phase, which is those 16-years-old and older, closer to the end of this week.

The number of available appointments will depend on how much vaccine they’re allotted, which they’ll know by Wednesday.