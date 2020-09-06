Two Columbus bars cited for violating “last call” health orders Saturday night

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Two Columbus bars were among four cited by the state overnight Saturday for violating Ohio’s “last call” health orders.

Elite and Dahlia Nightclub were both cited Saturday night.

According to the Ohio Investigative Unit, Elite was cited for improper conduct – disorderly activity. Agents said they observed numerous violations, including groups of people standing and drinking; employees not wearing face coverings; and a large, unmasked crowd of people four deep pressed against a stage during a concert.

The OIU cited Dahlia Nightclub for the same violation, improper conduct – disorderly activity. Agents said they saw groups of people standing and congregating while drinking; employees not wearing face coverings; and patrons not wearing face coverings while dancing with no social distancing.

In addition to the two Columbus establishments, two other Ohio businesses were cited Saturday:

Poor Michael’s Bar in Springfield Township, Hamilton County

Jed’s on Campus in Toledo.

Buckeye Crazy Restaurant and Sports Bar, another Columbus-based establishment, was cited Friday night.

The state’s “last call” order dictates bars and restaurants must stop selling alcohol at 10 p.m. Patrons are allowed to stay at the establishment and must finish their drinks by 11 p.m. Establishments that serve food are allowed to do so past 11 p.m. Establishments that have been selling alcoholic drinks in a carryout capacity allowed to do so.

In addition to the hours, establishments must set up and enforce socially distant seating and patrons must remain seated while drinking or eating. Employees are also required to wear facial coverings.

Gov. Mike DeWine signed the order on July 31.

These cases will go before the Ohio Liquor Control Commission for potential penalties, including fines and/or the suspension or revocation of liquor permits.

“We all need to continue to work together by following the precautions put in place to make these establishments safe and compliant,” said OIU Enforcement Commander Eric Wolf. “We continue to follow up on complaints to ensure liquor-permitted establishments maintain compliance and enforcement action is taken when egregious violations are observed so everyone can enjoy a healthy experience.”