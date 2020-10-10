Two Columbus bars cited for ‘last call’ violations Friday night

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Two Columbus bars were among five cited by the Ohio Investigative Unit Friday night for violating the state’s “last call” orders.

Las Munecas LLC, known as Grand Champion North, and 10384 LLC, known as Fenders, were both cited.

According to OIU, agents arrived at Grand Champion North at approximately 12:30 a.m. Saturday, where they allegedly saw people drinking inside the building. For approximately five minutes, OIU alleges the staff of the establishment refused to allow the agents into the bar after they identified themselves as law enforcement. Staff at the bar told the agents it was hosting a private party. While outside, OIU said agents could see staff clearing alcoholic beverages from tables and the bar area. Once inside the establishment, agents saw employees and a majority of the 50 patrons not wearing masks.

Grand Champion North received citations for improper conduct — disorderly activity, after-hours consumption, hindering or obstructing an inspection, and permit not posted.

OIU said agents were able to purchase alcoholic beverages at Fenders at 10:40 p.m., in violation of the state’s 10:30 sales cutoff.

Fenders received a citation for after-hours sales.

The three other establishments cited Friday are:

C&J LLC, known as C Jay’s Bar and Grill, Massillon

Game on Lakewood LLC, known as Game on Lakewood, Lakewood

Ringer LLC, known as Avenue Tap House, Lakewood

The state’s “last call” order dictates bars and restaurants must stop selling alcohol at 10 p.m. Patrons are allowed to stay at the establishment and must finish their drinks by 11 p.m. Establishments that serve food are allowed to do so past 11 p.m. Establishments that have been selling alcoholic drinks in a carryout capacity allowed to do so.

In addition to the hours, establishments must set up and enforce socially distant seating and patrons must remain seated while drinking or eating. Employees are also required to wear facial coverings.

Gov. Mike DeWine signed the order on July 31.

These cases will go before the Ohio Liquor Control Commission for potential penalties, including fines and/or the suspension or revocation of liquor permits.