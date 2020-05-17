Two Clintonville businesses that catered to children close due to shutdown

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Two Clintonville-based businesses that cater to children announced they have to close due to begin shutdown during the coronavirus pandemic.

Paper Moon Arts Studio for Children and Firefly Play Cafe both announced over the last few days they will not be able to reopen following closing due to Ohio’s Stay-At-Home order.

Both businesses cited financial hardships from being closed as the reason they are shutting their doors.

Paper Moon posted on its website:

Hello Friends,

First, I hope that each and every one of you is healthy and safe during these uncertain times.

It is with a very heavy heart that I let you know that Paper Moon will be closing. I have put off sharing this sad news with you all. It is not the future I had envisioned for the studio just a few months ago but I have no choice.

Yesterday I sent out an email to all Summer Camp families notifying them that I would be refunding their camp registration fees. ( This may take some time so bear with me.) Financially I can not go 6 months without holding classes, camps and Birthday parties. I do not qualify for any of the small business loans or grants that are out there. And more importantly, there is no way for me to safely hold classes while keeping a safe social distance in our small studio. The spirit of Paper Moon, where kids play and are independent and freely moving about could not feasibly or safely happen while keeping a social distance. The idea of keeping everyone safe by keeping shared supplies sanitized seems impossible as well.

The hardest part for us will be the hole in our days of not seeing your kids! I want to thank each family that ever trusted me enough to drop your kids off in our care to play and create with friends. Each and every one of your kids holds a special place in our hearts. I cry as I write these words because you all have been such an important part of our lives and tiny business these past 5 years. I feel so privileged to have shared these times with your families. It has been wonderful getting to know you all.

Thank you for your support. Thank you to those that have been with us since the toddler/pr-k class. Thank you to those that stuck with me when there were only 2 kids signed up for a class. Thank you for sharing your kids Birthday’s and bringing your family and friends to the studio. Thanks for coming to our Family Nights and picking up your happy, wet and dirty kids from Summer camps. It has been our pleasure to learn and laugh along side your kids. Thanks you for helping me teach my own girls how to run a small business. I appreciate those that continually registered kids for weekly classes-I know that is no small expense. My thank you’s are endless!

I am so very proud of what Paper Moon provided for so many families. I hope to hold some sort of pop up art experiences in the future when it is safer for us all to be together again. These are definitely uncertain times for all of us but I do hope that Paper Moon can live on in some way in the future.

I hope your family weathers this storm safely. I look forward to seeing you around town! For those in the neighborhood that walk by our house–never hesitate to let your kids holler really loud for us or knock on our side door!! We would love to see you! Your kids can always send pictures of what they are working on too–text or IG or FB! 614-332-9149 It may help ease the closure.